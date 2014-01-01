KOPN Car Donation

KOPN Food Sleuth Radio

Food Sleuth Radio for June 2017:

June 1 st : Jed Fahey, Ph.D., Director of the Cullman Chemoprotection Center at the Johns Hopkins University School of medicine, describes his research on sulforaphane, a health protecting compound highest in broccoli sprouts. website website

Listen to KOPN Food Sleuth Radio every Thursday at 5:00 PM.

